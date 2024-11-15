War's Lonnie Jordan - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - November 2024
HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back original War member, keyboardist and vocalist Lonnie Jordan, ahead of their shows Nov. 21 & 22 at the Blue Note Hawaii and Nov. 23 at the MACC. Lonnie shared stories about cool previous gigs in the islands, like in the Diamond Head Crater! We also hear about Jimi Hendrix's last night on Earth, when he sat in with Lonnie and War!
MORE:
Hear the complete new interview:
See a 2017 interview:
Hear more interviews with Dave and Lonnie: 2006 phoner, 2006 at Diamond Head Crater Festival, and 2008 hotel interview.