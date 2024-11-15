© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

War's Lonnie Jordan - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - November 2024

By Dave Lawrence
Published November 15, 2024 at 6:01 PM HST
Lonnie Jordan of War performing at Chastain Park Amphitheatre on Friday, August 23, 2013, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/RobbsPhotos/Invision/AP)
Lonnie Jordan of War performing at Chastain Park Amphitheatre on Friday, August 23, 2013, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/RobbsPhotos/Invision/AP)

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back original War member, keyboardist and vocalist Lonnie Jordan, ahead of their shows Nov. 21 & 22 at the Blue Note Hawaii and Nov. 23 at the MACC. Lonnie shared stories about cool previous gigs in the islands, like in the Diamond Head Crater! We also hear about Jimi Hendrix's last night on Earth, when he sat in with Lonnie and War!

MORE:

Hear the complete new interview:

See a 2017 interview:

Hear more interviews with Dave and Lonnie: 2006 phoner, 2006 at Diamond Head Crater Festival, and 2008 hotel interview.

