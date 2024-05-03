© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published May 3, 2024 at 5:01 PM HST
HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence continues two days speaking with the voice and guitar, and heart and soul, of ZZ Top - Billy F. Gibbons - for his first-ever chat with Dave, ahead of his debut solo shows in the islands! Billy plays the Blue Note Hawaii May 17 through 19.

Today, hear how he got to spend a year living in Mexico as a kid, how Jeff Beck helped him get Marshall amps at the same time Black Sabbath was influencing his sound, memories of his Hawaiʻi debut with ZZ Top opening for the Rolling Stones in 1973, and more fun stuff.

Hear part one from yesterday.

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons - Part One - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
