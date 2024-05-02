ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons - Part One - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes the voice and guitar of ZZ Top — Billy F. Gibbons — for his first chat with Dave, ahead of his first solo shows in the islands! Billy plays the Blue Note Hawaii May 17 through 19.

Today hear how his mom and dad played critical roles nurturing his love of music at an early age, with up close and personal encounters with Elvis Presley, B.B. King and Tito Puente, the tale of itself a mini-odyssey within one very fun chat.

Tomorrow, hear how he learned Spanish at a very young age — spending a year in Mexico when he was 11! He shares stories of how Jeff Beck was instrumental in him acquiring Marshall amplifiers at the time bands like Black Sabbath were influencing his guitar sound.

Plus, he takes us to a fun story, courtesy of Steve the Mystery Emailer's Hawaiʻi rock history, when ZZ Top first played Hawaiʻi, opening for The Rolling Stones!