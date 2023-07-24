Tony Bennett remembered by The Manhattan Transfer - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Friday we got the very sad news that legendary Tony Bennett had passed away at 96. Part of so many of our lives in so many ways, he was never a guest of HPR All Things Considered over the years.

But we do have a guest from earlier this year on our Road Stories interview series who was an original member of The Manhattan Transfer.

Alan Paul, is an awesome storyteller, plus we’ll hear a song Paul and Bennett did together that will give you a little advance holiday flavor, shall we say.

First, I’ve got a sample of Paul’s great storytelling gift, and it’s all based around his connections to, and experiences with, the late great Tony Bennett, who we remember now, on HPR and ATC.

See Alan Paul and Tony Bennett together on that Christmas Special he tells us about: