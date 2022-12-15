The Manhattan Transfer's Alan Paul - Part One - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - December 2022

It's Road Stories, our new interview series connecting to artists around the world, off and on the road. Find the complete archive here!

scott schafer /

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes Alan Paul, original member of The Manhattan Transfer. In part one of two days with Alan, he shares stories about their recently released "Fifty", his debut at age 12 on Broadway, and working with music legend Tony Bennett. We'll hear more tomorrow and post the complete interview. They are scheduled to play the Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu on Feb. 21-22, and Kahilu Theatre in Waimea, Hawaiʻi Island on Feb. 23-24.

MORE:

See the band minus Alan in the HPR studio with Dave in 2017: