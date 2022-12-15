Donate
RoadStories_sq1400x1400.png
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

The Manhattan Transfer's Alan Paul - Part One - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - December 2022

By Dave Lawrence
Published December 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST
alan header.jpg
manhattan transfer
/

It's Road Stories, our new interview series connecting to artists around the world, off and on the road. Find the complete archive here!

The Manhattan Transfer.photo by F. Scott Schafer.tif
scott schafer
/

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes Alan Paul, original member of The Manhattan Transfer. In part one of two days with Alan, he shares stories about their recently released "Fifty", his debut at age 12 on Broadway, and working with music legend Tony Bennett. We'll hear more tomorrow and post the complete interview. They are scheduled to play the Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu on Feb. 21-22, and Kahilu Theatre in Waimea, Hawaiʻi Island on Feb. 23-24.

MORE:

See the band minus Alan in the HPR studio with Dave in 2017:

Road Stories-square.png

Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave Lawrence interviewsoff the road seriesmusicmanhattan transfer
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
