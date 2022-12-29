Year End Special Day 1: Interview and Performance Highlights - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - December 2022

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes you to the third annual New Year's Special of interview and performance highlights from the interviews of 2022. Of note, it was the year we went from the "Off The Road" series to "Road Stories," bridging a strange time in the entertainment world, after a largely non-touring based series became one mixed with people both off and on the road.

Find them all and the complete archive at hawaiipublicradio.org/roadstories.

We went over each guest segment and came up with some choice stories and performances!

Today includes a musical performance by keyboardist//bassist Pete Sears, now in the band Moonalice with Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers. Pete was on in June, joining us from the San Francisco Bay Area, sharing stories of Moonalice, playing the Diamond Head Crater, and fun being on critical albums with Rod Stewart and Jefferson Starship.

Contemporary UK soul singer Joss Stone was one of the earliest guests this year, appearing in January, and sharing a riveting adventure! After a year of stellar storytelling, she made the final cut with her wild tale of driving from New Jersey to Florida and back multiple times during the heart of the pandemic!

It was a thrill to have singer/songwriter/guitarist Don McLean as a guest, ironically appearing over the same two day period Joss Stone was on. During his interview, Don not only told us the story of his epic "American Pie", he even played a little! We had to include it.

And our friends, reggae legends Third World, who opened the year as our first guests of 2022, made it into the Year End Special, too, following up their hysterical appearance that earned a spot in the 2020 Year End Special. During their chat this year, we got a couple of short musical performances from bander leader and guitarist Stephen "Cat" Coore and keyboardist Norris "Noriega" Webb. Their instrumental cover of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song" closes out today's episode.

Tomorrow join us for more guests spanning the year, plus something very special indeed: we will offer a preview of an interview recorded this month that we're airing in 2023. And it's not just any interview; as you'll hear tomorrow, it's among the most influential, successful and popular rock artists in the world. An artist that took Dave 22 years to get back to, after chatting in July 2000... will debut on HPR in day two of our New Year's Special. And you don't want to miss it!