RoadStories_sq1400x1400.png
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Henry Rollins - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - November 2022

Published November 7, 2022 at 9:17 AM HST
henry rollins header credit ross halfin.jpg
ross halfin
/

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence continues the new post-pandemic interview series, Road Stories, with Henry Rollins, as the rock legend is at the Blue Note Hawaii thru Saturday. Making his third appearance over the years with Dave, today Henry offers an in-depth story about his time at Woodstock 1994!

image.jpeg

Plus, we've posted the complete interview with much more from the rock icon and one-time Black Flag singer, including the time in the early 1980s that Henry ended up producing an ill-fated album project based on music created by Charles Manson.

MORE HENRY:

See an epic performance from his career: Henry onstage at his biggest gig ever, which we discussed today, Woodstock 1994:

Henry's memorable video for his big hit, Liar, also featured in our piece:

Hear the Black Flag classic My War used in the feature:

See Henry with Black Flag at a 1982 Philadelphia show!

See Henry and Black Flag in a classic show from 1984 in San Francisco:

Hear his complete new interview:

Hear our two previous HPR Henry chats with Dave: 2011 and 2012.

Road Stories-square.png

Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave LawrenceDave Lawrence interviewsmusicoff the road seriesHenry Rollins
