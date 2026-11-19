As educators and students move into the second quarter, school feels like it’s starting to accelerate with the holidays approaching. Winter sports are moving at full speed and extracurriculars are keeping everyone busy after school. The fall break provides a brief reprieve before everyone gears up for a sprint to the finish of 2026.

As campuses across the state continue experiencing lockdowns, disruptions begin to weigh on some of the students, teachers and staff. We hear how these drills have changed over time and how each person copes with those moments when it all feels like too much.

We also get a dose of Halloween festivities, complete with a haunted house in a darkened high school theater. And we hear one school choir record a song to cheer their whole school up on rainy days.

It's the third episode of Homeroom Hawai‘i, the podcast that tells the story of a school year in real time, through the voices of the people experiencing it firsthand.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union