Homeroom Hawaiʻi: October 2026

The school year is at full speed, with one major storm after another testing the resolve of students and educators alike. Campuses across the state are forced to grapple with school closures, communities uprooted by flooding, power outages, and trouble accessing clean drinking water.

We hear about struggles maintaining schoolwork with so many days missed, as well as the challenges that come with keeping campuses operational and food supplies from spoiling when the power goes out.

On the other side of the storms, extracurricular clubs get going and homecoming celebrations begin – everything from the dance, lip-syncing competitions and, of course, the big football game.

It’s the second episode of Homeroom Hawai‘i, the podcast that tells the story of a school year in real time, through the voices of the people experiencing it firsthand.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union