The Associated Press

A Pearl Harbor gate was closed for nearly two hours after a military working dog smelled something suspicious during a routine inspection of a civilian contractor’s vehicle. But explosive ordnance disposal technicians found nothing of concern and the scene was declared clear at 9:30 a.m.
A federal aviation accident investigator will be sent to Hawaiʻi to investigate after a tour helicopter crashed on a remote lava field, injuring all six people on board. Officials say the Bell 407 helicopter crashed on a rough lava field near the Big Island’s southernmost tip.
Hawaiian Airlines and Hawaiʻi's largest supplier of energy products are joining forces to study the commercial viability of locally produced, sustainable aviation fuel.
U.S. officials say a Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaiʻi on Monday afternoon and the U.S. Air Force pilot who was flying the aircraft was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The coronavirus pandemic is delaying a trial for two Maui men charged with a hate crime for allegedly beating a white man in 2014. The trial for Kaulana Alo Kaonohi and Levi Aki, Jr. was scheduled for July.
Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in a Honolulu neighborhood. The Honolulu Fire Department says a 911 call brought firefighters to a home in Pauoa Valley that was fully engulfed in fire.
A judge has set a new sentencing date for former state Rep. Ty Cullen. The ex-lawmaker earlier this year pleaded guilty to one count in connection with his acceptance of bribes when he was in office.
Honolulu is not experiencing a shortage of lifeguards like some other parts of the country. Honolulu Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen said 150 people competed for 30 spots at the city's last tryout.
A Hawaiʻi commission formed to improve standards of conduct for elected officials has met to discuss ethics-related reform proposals. The state House of Representatives created the panel after a bribery scandal rocked the Legislature this year.
Fourteen local students are suing the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, alleging it is violating the state constitution by operating a transportation system that harms the climate.