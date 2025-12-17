Pacific News Minute: Google will build three undersea cables in Papua New Guinea

Google says it will build three undersea cables to upgrade its digital presence in one of the largest island nations in the Pacific.

Papua New Guinea says the cables will be funded by Australia under a mutual defense treaty. Australian and U.S. military officials view the nation as being largely underdeveloped, despite being rich in natural resources.

Its location north of Australia is strategic at a time when China is increasing its influence in the region.

The $120 million project will link northern and southern Papua New Guinea and the Bougainville autonomous region with high-capacity cables.

Google Australia declined to comment on the project. A PNG official says funds for the construction will come from a defense pact signed with Australia in October.

The treaty gives Australian defense personnel access to Papua New Guinea communications systems, including satellite stations and cables.

The United States is also strengthening military ties with PNG, signing a defense cooperation pact in 2023.

Australia and the U.S. have funded various undersea cables across the Pacific Islands in recent years to block a push by China to build more extensive communication links in the region.