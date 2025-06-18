Pacific News Minute: French Polynesia plans to create world's largest marine protected area

© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published June 18, 2025 at 9:30 AM HST
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech next week to Moetai Charles Brotherson, President of French Polynesia, to open the France-Pacific Summit at the Prefecture during the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) that gathers leaders, researchers and activists to discuss how to protect marine life in Nice, France, Tuesday June 10, 2025. (Christian Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Christian Hartmann/AP
REUTERS Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech last week to Moetai Charles Brotherson, President of French Polynesia, to open the France-Pacific Summit at the Prefecture during the third United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Christian Hartmann/Pool via AP)

There's a new development when it comes to protecting part of the Pacific Ocean. French Polynesia's president has announced plans to establish one of the world's largest networks of highly protected marine areas.

The newly established conservation areas will surpass the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, which spans 583,000 square miles and is currently the largest in the world.

The highly protected areas will safeguard 347,000 square miles of remote waters near the Society Islands and 263,000 square miles near the Gambier Islands.

Speaking last week at the U.N. Ocean Conference in Nice, France, French Polynesia President Moetai Brotherson pledged to protect nearly 23% of his country's waters.

"In French Polynesia, the ocean is much more than a territory — it's the source of life, culture, and identity," he said.

Once created, it will be one of the world's single-largest designations of highly protected ocean space in history.

Access will be limited, and all forms of extraction, such as fishing and mining, will be banned.

The government is also aiming to create a highly protected fishing zone in French Polynesia. Fishing in that zone will be limited to traditional single-pole-and-line catch from boats less than 40 feet in length.
Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
