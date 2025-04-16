Pacific News Minute: Guam bans skin care products with chemicals harmful to marine life

The governor of Guam has signed a law prohibiting the import of skin care products with chemicals that may hurt Guam's marine and coral life.

The law bans products that contain oxybenzone and similar chemicals. That includes sunscreen, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and shower products that may contribute to reef damage.

Violators would have to pay fines between $100 and $5,000.

Sunscreens that don’t have harmful chemicals, like mineral-based products, will not be outlawed.

In banning the products, Gov. Leon Guerrero said, “By eliminating toxic pollutants, we align with global efforts to preserve marine life and promote sustainable alternatives.”

The new law was prompted by the U.S. National Park Service's report that sunscreen pollution can have major impacts on corals, fish, mammals and complete ecosystems.

The report said chemical contamination can bleach or deform corals, and impair the growth of green algae, an important part of the food chain.

In Hawaiʻi, such contamination has affected endangered species such as the green sea turtle.

Guam now joins Hawaiʻi and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where personal care products with damaging chemicals are banned. In Palau, such sunscreen products have been prohibited since 2020.