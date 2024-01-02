Pacific News Minute: Tuvalu and Australia sign migration, security agreement
Australia has announced an agreement with the Pacific nation of Tuvalu, which is being threatened by rising sea levels. The pact allows nearly 300 people a year to migrate to Australia.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says this is his country's most significant agreement with a Pacific Island nation.
He signed the treaty along with his Tuvalu counterpart, Kausea Natano.
Australia will allow 280 people a year to migrate from Tuvalu. Its nine low-lying islands are threatened by rising sea levels caused by climate change. The country currently has a population of 11,000.
The Tuvalu treaty also positions Australia as its primary security partner.
Albanese says the agreement is a “guarantee that upon a request from Tuvalu for any military assistance based upon security issues, Australia will be there."
A government official told Reuters that Australia sees a deeper economic and social integration with the Pacific Islands as a way to ensure the security of the region.
Tuvalu is one of a few nations to maintain an official diplomatic relationship with Taiwan, as Beijing is increasing its influence in the Pacific.
A plan announced by Canberra and Washington would also fund a new undersea cable in the Pacific, for the first time upgrading Tuvalu’s connection from satellite to a cable.
This story aired on Jan. 1, 2024.