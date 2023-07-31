Pacific News Minute: US vows to help PNG develop military strength without permanent base

The United States is continuing its campaign to deepen security ties with Pacific Island nations.

Last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders to discuss developing the country's military strength.

Austin is the first U.S. defense secretary to visit the nation of 10 million people.

He met with PNG Prime Minister James Marape and discussed implementing the Defense Cooperation Agreement signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the capital of Port Moresby in May.

Austin said the U.S. is “not seeking permanent basing” on Papua New Guinea, but will help the country expand its military capability and modernize its forces.

The U.S. has increased its diplomatic focus in the Pacific since China signed a security pact last year with Papua New Guinea’s neighbor, the Solomon Islands.

Marape ruled out creating a bilateral security agreement with Beijing, saying PNG’s relationship with China would remain economic.

The signing of the Defense Cooperation Agreement with the U.S. sparked student protests in Papua New Guinea’s second-largest city, Lae.

Many in the Pacific are concerned about the increasing militarization of the region.

Marape said that Defense Department officials would visit Lae in September to plan the upgrading of infrastructure. Austin said Papua New Guinea will be given a Coast Guard cutter next month to help enforce maritime law.