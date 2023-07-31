© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Pacific News Minute

Pacific News Minute: US vows to help PNG develop military strength without permanent base

Hawaii Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published July 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM HST
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, on July 18, 2023. Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the United States competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
The United States is continuing its campaign to deepen security ties with Pacific Island nations.

Last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders to discuss developing the country's military strength.

Austin is the first U.S. defense secretary to visit the nation of 10 million people.

He met with PNG Prime Minister James Marape and discussed implementing the Defense Cooperation Agreement signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the capital of Port Moresby in May.

Austin said the U.S. is “not seeking permanent basing” on Papua New Guinea, but will help the country expand its military capability and modernize its forces.

The U.S. has increased its diplomatic focus in the Pacific since China signed a security pact last year with Papua New Guinea’s neighbor, the Solomon Islands.

Marape ruled out creating a bilateral security agreement with Beijing, saying PNG’s relationship with China would remain economic.

The signing of the Defense Cooperation Agreement with the U.S. sparked student protests in Papua New Guinea’s second-largest city, Lae.

Many in the Pacific are concerned about the increasing militarization of the region.

Marape said that Defense Department officials would visit Lae in September to plan the upgrading of infrastructure. Austin said Papua New Guinea will be given a Coast Guard cutter next month to help enforce maritime law.

Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
