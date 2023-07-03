Pacific News Minute: Parts of Guam still without power after typhoon

Parts of Guam are still without power more than a month after a powerful typhoon barreled through the region.

Typhoon Mawar passed north of Guam as a Category 4 typhoon on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds and heavy rain.

More than 90% of the island lost power, water and phone service following the storm.

President Biden declared Guam a major disaster area on May 27.

The Guam Waterworks Authority recently announced that water samples were tested daily at sites throughout the utility’s distribution system.

All samples were confirmed to be free of contaminants.

The water service restoration also prompted Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to lift the initial emergency on the public water supply shortage, which was set to expire on July 4.

The second state of emergency declaration was lifted on June 24, allowing residents to resume the use of public water for all purposes.

The Pacific Island Times reported the water authority's general manager warned that some isolated pocket outages may still occur due to service connections that were damaged in the typhoon or post-storm cleanup.

Meanwhile, the Guam Power Authority said on its Facebook page late last week that 93.1% of the island's power had been restored.