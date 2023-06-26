© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Pacific News Minute

Pacific News Minute: Security deal gives US access to Papua New Guinea's bases

Hawaii Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published June 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM HST
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, center, gestures to New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at a meeting ahead of the United States - Pacific Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023.
Nick Perry
/
AP
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, center, gestures to New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at a meeting ahead of the United States - Pacific Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023.

The United States military can now operate out of bases in Papua New Guinea, as a result of a security pact signed last month during a visit to the country by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

It’s part of Washington’s efforts to counter China’s influence in the Pacific.

U.S. leaders are trying to pursue Pacific nations with several diplomatic and financial incentives in return for strategic support.

It opens the door for the U.S. to establish a new military footprint in the western Pacific, at a time of growing rivalry with Beijing.

AFP News reported that with PNG’s agreement, the U.S. will be able to station troops and vessels at six key ports and airports.

That includes a naval base on Lombrum, one of the country’s largest islands, and facilities in the capital of Port Moresby.

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape has been criticized for the deal. Some opponents questioned whether PNG was signing away its sovereignty.

Marape responded by telling his parliament this month that “sovereignty is defined by the robustness and strength of your military.”

