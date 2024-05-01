Celebrating AANHPI heritage month with cool recommendations from NPR staff
May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. We're celebrating with a list of recommendations from the NPR AZNs employee resource group at NPR. This guide, full of books, songs, movies, podcasts and dishes can be used for entertainment or educational purposes. These lists also focus solely on the AANHPI community.
Feel free to scroll through and learn about a new dish or get your next read, listen or watch!
Read:
Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
Daughters of the Samurai by Janice P. Nimura
America Is in the Heart by Carlos Bulosan
The Latinos of Asia: How Filipino Americans Break the Rules of Race by Anthony Ocampo
Aspara Engine by Bishakh Som
Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino
Molly by Any Other Name by Jean Davies Okimoto
South Asian American Digital Archive (SAADA)
slant'd Magazine
CAPE USA
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
Listen:
Smoke and Mirrors by Kikagaku Moyo
Batang-Bata Ka Pa by APO Hiking Society
Ishq Mujhko Nahin sung by Chitra Singh, written by Mirza Ghalib
Teiva LC
Nohorai Temaiana
Raumata
Mevina Liufau
Teiho Tetoofa
1 Thing by Amerie
Skate by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak
Watch:
Shortcomings (2023)
Nora Aunor
Lea Solonga
Bilal Baig
Sort Of
Joyland
Return to Seoul by Davy Chou
Dave Bautista
Cinderella (1997)
Podcasts:
Shoes Off! A Sexy Asian Podcast
Inheriting – A forthcoming Asian American and Pacific Islander family history show hosted by NPR's Emily Kwong and debuting May 23rd
Dance:
Dancer/Culture Practitioners/Music & Educators: Tiana Nonosina
Choreographer: Dylan Vincent
Māhū Dancer and Educator: Matatini Mou
Jade Makana Iulio
Desiree Woodward-Lee
O Hina'aro
Nui Sefa Drums
Cook:
Ochazuke
Kare-kare (and you can't have it without bagoong!)
Opor Ayam (chicken cooked in coconut milk and spices)
Kare-kare
Halwa Puri Aloo
Sisig
Just One Cookbook- English-language resource for Japanese recipes
Children's Books:
Thank you to Caregivers's Caucus at NPR for the AANHPI Heritage Month children's literature
The Best Kind of Mooncake by Pearl AuYeung
Dumpling Dreams by Carrie Clickard
Playing with Lanterns by Wang Yage
Once Upon A Time... there was an Old Woman: A Tale About Hope
Dumpling Day by Meera Sriram
Cooler than Lemonade by Harshita Jerath
The Discovery of Ramen by Phil Amara
Bindu's Bindis by Supriya Kelkar
Berry Song by Michaela Goade
Magic Ramen by Andrea Wang
I Am Golden by Eva Chen
Yumi by Annelore Parot
Amy Wu and the Perfect Bao by Kat Zhang
Hot Pot Nights by Vincent Chen
Punky Aloha by Shar Tuiasoa
Ramen for Everyone by Patricia Tanumihardja
Sunday Funday in Koreatown by Aram Kim
I Live Inside a Whale by Xi Li
Every Night At Midnight by Peter Cheong
The Boring Book by Shinsuke Yoshitake
Sata the Rabbit by Yuki Ainoya
We hope you find something you enjoyed on this list. If you have any more recommendations, please tag us on social media @NPRExtra!
Thank you to the NPR AZNs employee resource group for your help and contributions!
Happy AANHPI Heritage Month!
Copyright 2024 NPR