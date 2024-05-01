Celebrating AANHPI heritage month with cool recommendations from NPR staff

May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. We're celebrating with a list of recommendations from the NPR AZNs employee resource group at NPR. This guide, full of books, songs, movies, podcasts and dishes can be used for entertainment or educational purposes. These lists also focus solely on the AANHPI community.

Feel free to scroll through and learn about a new dish or get your next read, listen or watch!

Read:

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

Daughters of the Samurai by Janice P. Nimura

America Is in the Heart by Carlos Bulosan

The Latinos of Asia: How Filipino Americans Break the Rules of Race by Anthony Ocampo

Aspara Engine by Bishakh Som

Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino

Molly by Any Other Name by Jean Davies Okimoto

South Asian American Digital Archive (SAADA)

slant'd Magazine

CAPE USA

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

Listen:

Smoke and Mirrors by Kikagaku Moyo

Batang-Bata Ka Pa by APO Hiking Society

Ishq Mujhko Nahin sung by Chitra Singh, written by Mirza Ghalib

Teiva LC

Nohorai Temaiana

Raumata

Mevina Liufau

Teiho Tetoofa

1 Thing by Amerie

Skate by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak

Watch:

Shortcomings (2023)

Nora Aunor

Lea Solonga

Bilal Baig

Sort Of

Joyland

Return to Seoul by Davy Chou

Dave Bautista

Cinderella (1997)

Podcasts:

They Call Us Bruce

Before Me

Shoes Off! A Sexy Asian Podcast

This Is Our Hawai'i

Inheriting – A forthcoming Asian American and Pacific Islander family history show hosted by NPR's Emily Kwong and debuting May 23rd

Dance:

Dancer/Culture Practitioners/Music & Educators: Tiana Nonosina

Choreographer: Dylan Vincent

Māhū Dancer and Educator: Matatini Mou

Jade Makana Iulio

Desiree Woodward-Lee

O Hina'aro

Nui Sefa Drums

Cook:

Ochazuke

Kare-kare (and you can't have it without bagoong!)

Opor Ayam (chicken cooked in coconut milk and spices)

Kare-kare

Halwa Puri Aloo

Sisig

Just One Cookbook- English-language resource for Japanese recipes

Children's Books:

Thank you to Caregivers's Caucus at NPR for the AANHPI Heritage Month children's literature

The Best Kind of Mooncake by Pearl AuYeung

Dumpling Dreams by Carrie Clickard

Playing with Lanterns by Wang Yage

Once Upon A Time... there was an Old Woman: A Tale About Hope

Dumpling Day by Meera Sriram

Cooler than Lemonade by Harshita Jerath

The Discovery of Ramen by Phil Amara

Bindu's Bindis by Supriya Kelkar

Berry Song by Michaela Goade

Magic Ramen by Andrea Wang

I Am Golden by Eva Chen

Yumi by Annelore Parot

Amy Wu and the Perfect Bao by Kat Zhang

Hot Pot Nights by Vincent Chen

Punky Aloha by Shar Tuiasoa

Ramen for Everyone by Patricia Tanumihardja

Sunday Funday in Koreatown by Aram Kim

I Live Inside a Whale by Xi Li

Every Night At Midnight by Peter Cheong

The Boring Book by Shinsuke Yoshitake

Sata the Rabbit by Yuki Ainoya

We hope you find something you enjoyed on this list. If you have any more recommendations, please tag us on social media @NPRExtra!

Thank you to the NPR AZNs employee resource group for your help and contributions!

Happy AANHPI Heritage Month!

Copyright 2024 NPR