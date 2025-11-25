What Russia wants from the peace deal with Ukraine

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
The volcano near Naples is shaking the ground in a way that scientists say it hasn't for centuries, posing risks for hundreds of thousands of people living in the 8-mile-wide crater left by past eruptions.