The Harris campaign says it has raised $540 million since launching

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign reported raising $40 million following the Democratic National Convention, adding that its peak hour of fundraising came immediately after the vice president's acceptance speech.

Her campaign said Sunday it has received a total of $540 million since Harris launched her presidential bid a month ago. In contrast, the campaign of former president Donald Trump said the Republican nominee had about $327 million in their war chest as of Aug. 1, after collecting nearly $139 million in July.

The vice president's campaign did not provide specific fundraising totals for each night at the DNC, but the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue reported its fundraising figures for each day of the DNC: $13 million on Monday, $16.5 million on Tuesday, $23 million on Wednesday and nearly $37 million on Thursday.

ActBlue added that it received over $7 million between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. ET on Thursday after Harris made history as the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for president.

The Harris campaign said it saw "unprecedented grassroots donations" in the week of the DNC. According to the campaign, a third of last week's donations came from first-time contributors — a majority of whom were women and a fifth of whom were young voters. Teachers and nurses continue to be among the most common donor professions, the campaign’s chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said in a memo.

"Headed into Labor Day, our campaign is using those resources and enthusiasm to build on our momentum, taking no voters for granted and communicating relentlessly with battleground voters every single day between now and Election Day," Dillon added.



