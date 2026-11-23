The University of Hawaiʻi will increase student tuition in a new, four-year schedule for all campuses.

The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved a controversial four-year tuition schedule that freezes tuition for the first two years before introducing annual increases in the final two years.

"UH tuition has barely changed over the past decade, while inflation has pushed up operating costs," UH said in a news release. "Adjusted for inflation, tuition is lower today than it was 10 years ago."

The additional revenue will help UH cover rising operational costs, maintain its offerings to students, and repair aging facilities.

Tuition for resident and nonresident undergraduate, graduate and professional students at UH Mānoa will increase by 5% for both the 2029-30 and 2030-31 academic years."

That means resident tuition at UH's flagship campus will increase from about $11,800 a year to nearly $13,000 by the end of the plan.

A 3% annual increase will apply to students at UH Hilo and West Oʻahu. The per-credit increase for community colleges will grow from $131 to $139, which also comes out to a 3% increase per year.

Last week the BOR approved the proposed tuition increases in a 7-2 vote despite weeks of overwhelming opposition from students, faculty and staff. Dozens of testifiers at a board meeting last week opposed raising tuition.

Opponents said many students are already struggling to afford not just school but also basic necessities. A recent report found that a majority of UH students are facing food insecurity, and one-quarter don't have stable housing.

They said the higher tuition will hurt their education, if not drive them away from school altogether.

"As a commuter student, I already struggle to pay to attend university through a combination of gas prices and parking passes," said Isabella Poponi, a UH Mānoa sophomore, in written testimony. "If this tuition price increase is approved I’ll likely be forced to take as many classes as possible in the following semester, lowering the quality of my learning experience."

Others criticized the university's outreach, saying it did not do enough to gather feedback from students. Some are concerned that there aren't solid explanations for the percentage increases.

"The general sentiment that I have heard from informed students about the proposed tuition changes is that the change is necessary and good, but that communication regarding it to the Student body has been less than ideal," said Hezekiah Aliipule, vice president of the Associated Students of Kapiʻolani Community College – Student Congress.