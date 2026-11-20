Kauaʻi County is buying 155 acres of land in Līhuʻe from Grove Farm for just under $4 million.

The county plans to build up to 500 affordable homes on the land. Attached to the deal is an agreement that the county would subdivide some of the land to give back to Grove Farm.

Don Horner is the chairperson and CEO of Grove Farm. He said the company will work with the county to build a community there. He said the agreement calls for adding 60 more units.

Grove Farm's project would be for gap housing. Those are homes targeting middle-income earners who make too much to qualify for affordable housing.

Horner said Grove Farm will serve as the developer for its 60 homes, but he didn't specify a timeline or how much the project will cost.

County of Kauaʻi Map of 155 acres in Līhuʻe acquired by the Housing Agency for future affordable housing development.

Grove Farm is already developing other projects of its own. Those include Wailani, a mixed-use project between the Līhuʻe Airport and the state judiciary complex that will have 15,000 units.

The Kauaʻi company — whose owner is AOL founder Steve Case — has recorded a string of land sales this year. Those include 280 acres to Oʻahu-based general contractor Nan Inc. for $10 million — and 260 acres to another contractor for more than $3 million.

The sales come while county officials call for more development as the Garden Isle faces a tight housing crunch. Meanwhile, a Kauaʻi County spokesperson says the county is still working out the costs and timeline for its affordable project on the Grove Farm land.

