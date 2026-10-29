June Jones, whose run-and-shoot offense dazzled at Hawaiʻi and in the NFL, dies at 73

June Jones, the cutting-edge coach who brought the run-and-shoot offense to Hawaiʻi and led the Rainbow Warriors to their greatest era and an undefeated regular season that catapulted them all the way to the Sugar Bowl, died on Thursday. He was 73.

In a statement, Hawaiʻi's football program did not list a cause of death for Jones, who coached the Atlanta Falcons for three seasons in the 1990s before his stint at Hawaiʻi. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser cited a close family friend as saying Jones had entered hospice two weeks ago in his native Oregon.

"Coach Jones was a father figure, a mentor, and a visionary who revolutionized the game," said Timmy Chang, the current Hawaiʻi coach who set the NCAA record for career passing yards (since broken) under Jones. "He believed in a young kid from Hawaiʻi and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to run his offense."

Hawaiʻi was one of three schools where Jones played quarterback in college, but it was his decision to transfer to Portland State that shaped the rest of his football career.

He played under Mouse Davis, who is largely credited with bringing to the big-time an offense that featured four receivers who adjusted their routes on the fly, rarely ran the football and, most of all, moved fast.

It was dubbed the run-and-shoot. Jerry Glanville, Wayne Fontes, Jack Pardee and Kevin Gilbride were among the few willing to throw out convention and use it. Jones might have had the most success.

John Bazemore / AP FILE - Atlanta Falcons head coach June Jones watches the clock while standing on the sidelines with quarterback Jeff George (1) during the game against the St. Louis Rams on Nov. 19, 1995.

After spending time in the 1980s with the Falcons, mostly as the third-string quarterback, Jones worked his way through assistant coaching jobs, landing with Glanville (and QB Warren Moon) of the Houston Oilers in 1987. In 1991, Jones joined Glanville with the Falcons, then took over when Glanville got fired.

"A visionary in the passing game," the Falcons called Jones in a statement Thursday.

Sticking with the run-and-shoot, Jones briefly thrived and took Atlanta to one playoff trip with the help of quarterback Jeff George.

But, as happened with so many of his run-and-shoot brethren, Jones got fired after a short tenure — three years — his team's defense wilting under the strain of all the time they spent on the field due to an offense that moved, and scored, quickly.

After that, Jones had a brief stint as an interim with the San Diego Chargers, replacing Gilbride after he was let go.

Jones returned to Hawaiʻi in 1999 after the Warriors had gone 0-12, and he produced a remarkable turnaround, capping a 9-4 season with a win in the Oʻahu Bowl.

His most memorable season, though, ended at the Sugar Bowl. It came in 2007, when Colt Brennan ran the offense well enough for a 12-0 regular-season record that got Hawaiʻi into the Bowl Championship Series — the precursor to today's playoffs. In New Orleans, the Rainbow Warriors ran into Georgia and lost 41-10.

Marco Garcia / AP FILE - Former Hawaii football head coach June Jones is seen before an NCAA college football game, Oct. 28, 2023, in Honolulu.

Over nine seasons in Honolulu. Jones became the winningest coach in Hawaii history at 76-41. His run-and-shoot dazzled at Aloha Stadium, but also provided entertainment deep into the night on Saturdays (and into Sunday morning) when Hawaiʻi games started late on the East Coast.

Jones' success landed him a job on the mainland, at SMU, where he went 36-43 over six-plus years.

But even after he left, Jones remained a towering figure on the islands — among the most popular sports celebrities in a state where surfing, golf and even basketball often grabbed more headlines than football.

Gov. Josh Green called him "an exceptional human being."

"He was a motivator of young people and he was a winner," Green said. "He won big moments for us, and that put us into the spotlight."