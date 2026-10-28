Lawmaker wants Aloha Stadium's 'Volcano' sculpture publicly displayed

A state lawmaker wants to see the iconic “Volcano” sculpture at Aloha Stadium preserved.

The sculpture has to move to make way for construction of a new stadium, and where it sits is currently in the way of a planned road.

The “Volcano” sculpture was created by the late artist Satoru Abe.

Sen. Glenn Wakai said he's drafting a bill that would allow the state arts agency access to a special pot of money to help move the sculpture. In the meantime, he wants it publicly displayed rather than put in storage.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Satoru Abe's “Volcano” seen on Oct. 21, 2026, with the partially demolished Aloha Stadium in the background.

"It's made to be in the great wilderness. So we should find some place or some entity that would be willing to put that in front of their establishment, and perhaps the private sector," Wakai said. "We could find a private sector entity that would want to displace that volcano in front of their business, and then we solve two problems. Right, we don't pay for storage, and then secondly, we probably ask that business to kokua some of the $600,000 or so moving costs. "

The sculpture needs to be moved around late 2028 or early 2029.

