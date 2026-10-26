Federal funding available for Hawaiʻi communities exploring energy resilience

Communities and organizations can receive up to $50,000 to support local energy resilience planning through the Energy Technology Innovation Partnership Project.

ETIPP offers funding and technological expertise for projects that assess the feasibility of different energy solutions. Past Hawaiʻi projects have analyzed how to power resilience hubs in Hauʻula and Kahikinui, evaluated back-up power options for critical infrastructure on Molokaʻi, and investigated potential locations for microgrids across Oʻahu.

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office supports applicants throughout the process. Energy Partnerships Program Manager Eric Sippert said he thinks it's an important time for communities to explore energy resilience.

"This has been a really challenging year in terms of weather, in terms of outages and the electric grid going down. (ETIPP) is not immediate relief for those issues, but this is really an opportunity for communities to look ahead, to plan for the future," he said to HPR.

Applications are due on Nov. 18. Potential applicants must meet with HSEO ahead of the deadline. Find more information on how to apply here.

