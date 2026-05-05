Honolulu proposal to allow mayor to choose police chief tabled temporarily

The Honolulu Charter Commission wants to work out the kinks in a proposal to give the mayor more ability to hire and fire the City and County of Honolulu’s chief of police.

The commission is working through potential amendments to the city charter that Oʻahu residents can vote on this November.

One would give the mayor more power over who is the city’s top police officer — an authority currently belonging solely to the Honolulu Police Commission.

On Monday, the charter commission tabled the latest version of the proposal, which was offered by its own permitted interaction group focusing on “Operations and Public Protection.”

The PIG offered a charter amendment that would give the mayor the ability to choose the chief from a list of three candidates provided by the police commission. The mayor’s selection would have to be confirmed by the Honolulu City Council.

There was concern that including the council, which wasn’t part of the initial charter amendment, could mean too many ways for a police chief appointment to be stalled.

“By my math, that's at least three places where something could go wrong,” said Trey Gordner, a member of the charter commission. “I think all these checks produce a lot of room to potentially cause the process to break down.”

Another source of confusion in the amendment revolved around the police commission’s proposed authority to provide the mayor with three candidates for chief.

According to the amendment, the mayor can decline all of the offered candidates. If that happens, “the police commission shall compile another list of three candidates until the Mayor makes an appointment…”

Some were worried that the mayor could have the authority to continue rejecting candidates, which could also block the appointment of a chief.

The charter commission tabled the proposed amendment so it can simplify and clarify its language.

The group will discuss the amendment again next week.