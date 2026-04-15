Event at the Capitol explores the Hawaiian Renaissance through art

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature is hosting the annual Art at the Capitol event this Friday.

It gives the public a chance to meet with lawmakers and explore the work of local artists. These artworks are rotated throughout the state by the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts arts in public places program.

This year’s theme is "Urban Canvases: Culture in Motion" and explores the Hawaiian art renaissance through hip-hop and streetwear.

The event will feature kōnane and lauhala artists. In addition, the event will spotlight filmmakers, ballet dancers and music from the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony.

Rep. Jeanné Kapela, who chairs the House Culture and Arts Committee, is in her second year of hosting the event.

"I love seeing the Capitol come alive with people who love art," she said. "It's really exciting to be able to welcome people to the Capitol in such a unique and fun way."

Art at the Capitol is a free to attend and will be held from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17 at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu.