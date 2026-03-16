Lahaina Rep. Elle Cochran switches party affiliation to Republican

State House Rep. Elle Cochran of Lahaina announced on Monday that she is switching her political party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

Cochran was elected to her seat in 2022 and is up for reelection this year. Her move to the other side of the aisle increases the House Republicans’ numbers to 10.

Minority Floor Leader Diamond Garcia praised her decision, saying it brings a greater balance to the Capitol.

Last year, Cochran missed 51 out of the 60 days of the legislative session in Honolulu. She told HPR that she was needed more in her district to help fire survivors.

While she has not yet filed election papers, three candidates have filed or been issued filing papers. One lists Democratic Party affiliation, and two list the Green Party.

In a written statement, House Speaker Nadine Nakamura, a Democrat, wished Cochran well in her future endeavors.