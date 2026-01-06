Hawaiian Airlines details $600M upgrade plan for planes, terminals and tech

Hawaiian Airlines has announced a five-year, $600 million investment plan to upgrade its planes, build airport amenities, and use new technology for customer and employee operations.

“Our goal is for local travelers to enjoy beautiful facilities that match the level of service they've come to expect when flying with us, and that reflect a sense of place while providing visitors a wonderful first impression when they first step off the plane,” said Hawaiian Airlines CEO Diana Birkett Rakow.

Rakow and state officials held a news conference at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday to unveil the details.

Notable upgrades include full interior revamps — new seats, carpets and lighting — to Hawaiian’s fleet of widebody Airbus A330s.

Hawaiian, now under Alaska Air Group, plans to renovate the lobbies and gates at the airports in Honolulu, Līhuʻe on Kauaʻi, Kahului on Maui, and Kona and Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island. Changes include open spaces, improved seating and more phone charging ports.

The airline’s Honolulu terminal will get a 10,600-square-foot premium lounge.

The company said it also plans to improve the functionality of its phone app and website, such as when changing a flight.

“We’re investing in technology because we know your travel experience starts well before you arrive at the airport, and our guests and our employees rely on digital tools and mobile apps in order to make their travel experience and their work experience a success,” Rakow said.

HPR A sign advertises the Atmos rewards program for Hawaiian and Alaska airlines on Dec. 24, 2025, at Honolulu airport.

Hawaiʻi residents who are part of the Huakaʻi by Hawaiian loyalty program will get a 50% bonus on the Atmos Rewards points program.

The airline said it is also expanding its partnership with Mana Up, a business accelerator, and investing more in local companies and sustainable aviation fuel.

Gov. Josh Green said air service is “essential” to living on the islands, and that the investment ultimately helps Hawaiʻi become an easier place to work and live.

“So we look at this not as just a $600 million investment in this facility, but it's an investment in our people, our ability to have a really special place for everyone to work," Green said. "It means people have health care. It means our families can afford housing.”

