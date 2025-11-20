Police across the state set to receive largest raises in nearly 2 decades

More police officers in the state are getting approved for a new four-year contract that would increase their base pay by nearly 27% — the biggest raise they’ve received in at least 17 years.

The “across-the-board” raises will cost Hawaiʻi County a total of $57.3 million by the end of the contract in 2029.

Police officers across the state are subject to the same raises, which will come in 5% annual raises, pay increases based on years of service, and a one-time retention bonus.

In September the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers, or SHOPO, secured the compensation package for officers following a decision by an independent arbitrator. The union represents about 2,700 officers statewide.

The four county councils are now in the process of formally approving the contracts for their respective police departments.

Earlier this month the Honolulu City Council approved the contract for Oʻahu’s officers, resulting in a $221 million increase during the course of the contract.

Maui County councilmembers in October approved the package, which will cost the county $37 million.

Kauaʻi County Council is scheduled to vote next week on a $14.9 million pay increase for police over the next four years.

The increased pay is intended to help the counties recruit and retain police officers.

The departments are experiencing officer shortages, in part because SHOPO says the pay isn’t competitive enough.