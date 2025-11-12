Hawaiʻi arts agency close to finalizing strategic plan

The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts is close to finalizing its new strategic plan.

The blueprint maps out how the agency will carry out its vision on the state’s culture and arts scene for the next five years.

The SFCA Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the plan on Nov. 21.

“This is our vision document,” said Board Chair Konrad Ng. “It's important that the commissioners, as representatives of lots of things — people, arts, ideas — the sort of lifeblood of what makes this state so special. It’s important to all of us that we feel that we've been able to contribute and that we feel that we have the full faith in the direction that we intend to set.”

Part of the plan is focused on enhancing arts education and supporting Pacific Islander and local artists in Hawaiʻi.

During a Nov. 3 meeting, At-Large Commissioner Randy Fujiki recommended that SFCA Executive Director Karen Ewald add emphasis that the agency aims to preserve and expand its art collections.

“That’s one of the key things we do is collect, preserve and honor art,” he said.

The SFCA has been criticized in the past for underrepresenting Native Hawaiian artists in its art collection. Prior to 2020, roughly 2% of the foundation’s collection was Native Hawaiian artworks.

But there have been increased efforts to acquire more artworks to put in its Arts in Public Places Program, raising it up to 14% in the last five years.

The strategic plan comes amid federal funding uncertainty.

The foundation has a $19 million budget. More than $10.4 million comes from general funds, although some of that money goes to Bishop Museum and ʻIolani Palace, leaving the foundation with over $800,000. Federal funds comprise 4.7% of the budget.

“We intend to implement the strategic plan and will do so within the resources that we have,” Ewald said.

The latest draft of the strategic plan also aims to expand partnerships with private schools on the neighbor islands.