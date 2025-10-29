Upcountry drought concerns continue after Maui County downgrades water shortage

The County of Maui has downgraded the severity of a historic drought, but local officials are no less concerned about dry conditions.

On Oct. 17, the county’s Department of Water Supply declared a Stage 3 water shortage for Upcountry Maui after a prolonged drought. Water was only allowed for essential purposes, like drinking and sanitation. Even farming operations had to abide by those restrictions.

In a state Commission on Water Resources Management meeting Tuesday, county officials recounted low stream levels and water levels in water treatment facilities in the area, including at the Kamole facility.

“It's never been as low. I have never ever seen that little bit of water outside at Kamole. I was scared. I would get up every morning and look at the mountain and see if it was raining,” said DWS Deputy Director James “Kimo” Landgraf at the meeting.

The department downgraded the water shortage to a Stage 2 after some recent rains, but it hasn’t alleviated the concerns of officials.

“We're glad that we got the rain over the weekend on the 17th. That really helped us out for now. But is it going to get sustained and what we're going to be dealing with in the next couple months? We don't know,” Landgraf said.

The CWRM discussion revolved around drought conditions in East Maui. Officials said that this year has been particularly dry, and that multiple streams in the area have dried up over the last six months.

The Upcountry Maui area includes Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haʻikū, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Kokomo, Kaupakalua, Ulumalu, Keōkea, ʻUlupalakua and Kanaio.