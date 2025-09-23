First state high school surfing championship drops in on Maui next year

Hawaiʻi's inaugural state high school surfing championship is dropping in next year, making the state the first to recognize surfing as an official interscholastic state championship sport.

The Maui Interscholastic League has sanctioned surfing as an official high school sport since 2014, but other islands have only been able to count it as a club sport due to funding restrictions.

"Hawaiʻi has given two great gifts to the world. The first gift, of course, is aloha, but the second is surfing. Surfing is a communion with nature. It’s something that nurtures your mind, your body, and your soul,” said Rep. Sean Quinlan, a main advocate of funding for high school surfing during the legislative session.

This past session, Gov. Josh Green signed Act 141, which gives about $685,000 to the Department of Education to declare surfing as an interscholastic sport.

Office of Gov. Josh Green Carissa Moore speaks at Gov. Josh Green's press conference about high school surfing. (Sept. 22, 2025)

The funding is expected to cover the organizational costs of hosting the event, including transportation for student athletes from other islands.

Details of the competition format are still being hammered out. Organizers said they are unsure about how many schools will have teams competing, but believe there will be “robust participation."

Green added that he has no doubt the upcoming season and event will open up opportunities for young athletes to make history, nodding to Carissa Moore, Hawaiʻi’s own Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion surfer.

“I couldn't be more thrilled that Hawaiʻi school systems are supporting surfing in a very fast-paced world. It will encourage the next generation to slow down and connect with something bigger than themselves,” Moore said Monday at a press conference.

“That, to me, is truly crucial to living a life of joy and purpose. It's not about competing, it's about growing, building confidence and strengthening our community.”

The official surfing season is expected to start in February, with the championship being held on May 1 and 2, 2026, at Hoʻokipa Beach Park on Maui.

The championship event will feature shortboards, longboards, and bodysurfing.