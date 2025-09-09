Two fatal violent crimes on Oʻahu led to arrests and murder charges

Two fatal violent crimes on Oʻahu last week have led to two arrests and a charge for murder.

On Saturday evening Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old man in a second-degree murder case following an apparent shootout in Nānākuli last week. Today, a second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

The suspects were arrested following a shooting that took place Saturday at 2:30 a.m. at Zablan Beach.

“ Witnesses observed a dark-colored sedan pull up next to a white sedan parked in the parking lot. Witnesses further reported that at least one occupant from each vehicle exchanged gunfire before both vehicles fled the area. Shortly after officers were informed that a young male was found lying on the roadway on Pohakunui Avenue with a gunshot wound,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes at a Monday news conference.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the incident, and on Monday evening the Honolulu Police Department said a second “brain death determination” was made for him.

The murder suspect is being held on a $500,000 bail as the murder investigation continues.

The shooting comes as HPD has recently sent more officers to the west side of Oʻahu in response to some notable violent crimes, and an increase in traffic fatalities.

The area is the fastest growing on the island, but is also the most understaffed.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio FILE - A Honolulu Police Department vehicle at the intersection of Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kāheka Street.

Thoemmes also said the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney has filed a second-degree murder charge against 38-year-old Frank Bright, following the death of his wife at her Halawa residence last week.

Last Thursday, HPD arrived at a couple’s home after the property owner requested a welfare check.

“The owner reported that the front door to the unit was open, items were scattered inside, no one was answering and both tenant's vehicles were parked in the driveway,” Thoemmes said.

Officers found a 43-year-old woman unresponsive in the unit’s hallway with “traumatic injuries” to her face, neck, and the back of her head. HPD said she sustained multiple blunt force and “chop” wounds, and recovered a tomahawk and fire extinguisher from the scene.

Bright was arrested a few days prior for unrelated offenses, but Thoemmes said “officers observed what appeared to be blood on his jeans and on a black glove that he was wearing.”

DNA testing showed the blood on Bright’s clothes and the weapons found at the unit all belonged to the victim.

His bail has been set at $1 million.