UH president to represent Hawaiʻi on higher education commission

University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel is the newest member of the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE).

The commission oversees 15 Western states and the U.S. Pacific territories. Its main mission is to strengthen higher education through increasing access and opportunities for students, as well as fostering relationships between the states and U.S. territories.

WICHE President Demi Michelau noted that Hawaiʻi has played a vital role in bridging the connection between the continental U.S. and nations in the Pacific.

“Hawaiʻi has been so helpful in being that connection for us in the Pacific and making them feel welcome, and helping us strengthen that relationship. Hawaiʻi was one of the very early members of WICHE, so it's really a part of our fabric.”

“The state's and the institution's unique, geographic and cultural perspective has been essential to shaping our work across the West. Our other states learn from you, and hopefully Hawaiʻi gets to learn from our other states.”

The commission is made up of 48 total members, with three commissioners from each state. Hensel joins previous UH President David Lassner and Terrence George, the CEO of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

Hensel will begin her onboarding process and will be officially welcomed at the commission’s next meeting in November.

“I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners to ensure our higher education systems collaborate where possible and effectively serve our students and communities,” Hensel said in a statement.

In light of recent changes to the higher education system, Michelau stated that the commission is keeping a close eye on how they will impact higher education on a holistic level. She added that the November meeting will be a good time to reflect on what’s been done and share ideas among all members on how to move forward.

“We’ve been closely monitoring what’s been happening at the federal level to see how that will impact our states, our universities, and our students,” Michelau said. “It's really valuable to have the opportunity to share ideas and think about how the West can lead, rather than just be reactive.”