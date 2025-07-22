Hawaiʻi Climate Commission gets ready to update sea level rise report

The Hawaiʻi Climate Commission is preparing to update its statewide sea level rise vulnerability report.

The update is required by state law, but the effort is not yet funded.

The report isn't due until 2027, but commission members and their partners are working now to figure out how to make the report most effective with limited resources.

"[We] don't want to do a report that sits on a shelf," said Michael Cain, the administrator of the state's Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands, during a commission meeting on Wednesday.

"We want a report that's useful to these members, and [that] will have a real-world impact," he said.

Cain noted that his office does have some funds it can dedicate to the report.

He said that he planned to approach other commission members, like the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development and the county-level planning departments, about how they could contribute.

The Office of Planning is also working on a separate tool that will help state agencies assess which of their buildings are vulnerable to sea level rise. That tool is expected to be released later this year.