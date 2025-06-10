UH president appoints Vassilis Syrmos as interim Mānoa provost

University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel on Monday appointed Vassilis Syrmos as UH Mānoa’s interim provost.

He will succeed Michael Bruno, who is stepping down on July 1 after serving in the role since 2019.

Syrmos has more than three decades of experience in higher education leadership. He has served as a faculty member at the UH Mānoa College of Engineering, vice president for research and innovation for the UH system, and associate vice chancellor for research at UH Mānoa.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to serve UH Mānoa, one of the nation’s premier public universities,” Syrmos said in a news release. “These are difficult times for higher education, but also a moment to reshape and strengthen how we serve the people of Hawaiʻi.”

He will be in charge of managing academic affairs like research and student success at the Mānoa campus.

The provost role was created following a campus leadership reorganization in 2018.

His position is temporary while the university conducts a national search. Once the university fills the peroment role, Syrmos will return to his current role as vice president for research and innovation.