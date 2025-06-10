Short film set in King Kamehameha era to premiere in Lahaina

A local short film based on the time when King Kamehameha set out to conquer the Hawaiian Islands will be screened in Lahaina this week.

The 26-minute film “Kūkini,” which was made last March, will be shown on Maui for the first time.

The film will screen at Fuzz Box Productions in Lahaina on June 11 at 5 p.m. It is one of several shorts in the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival Short Film Screening at Spectra Fest 2025.

Set in 1790, the story follows an elite warrior leaving behind his family to embark on a deadly mission to report on the bloody war waged on Maui by the Hawaiʻi Island king.

Before King Kamehameha united the islands, each island had its own ruling chief.

But the film has a deeper meaning, according to Gerard Elmore, director of photography and lead producer of the film.

“On the surface, some people will think it's an action or adventure film, but it’s deeper than that,” he said. “We talk about love for the ʻāina, love for your family and love for your people. We may have differences, but there are things that are even bigger beyond all of this.”

“Kūkini” has been screened at last year's HIFF and in New Zealand, Tahiti, New York, California and more.

