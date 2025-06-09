Hawaiʻi businesses, government officials are in D.C. to share ideas (and food)

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii kicked off its 9th Hawaii on the Hill event this weekend. The four-day initiative brings local businesses and stakeholders to Washington, D.C., to meet with federal officials and showcase the state's industries.

About 200 people from Hawaiʻi are traveling to D.C. for the event, including Gov. Josh Green and Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda.

The main event is Taste of Hawaii, where Hawaiʻi companies showcase local foods to about 2,000 attendees.

Chamber of Commerce President Sherry Menor-McNamara said it’s an opportunity for local government officials and businesses to establish relationships at the federal level.

"The idea is really to one, establish the connections and relationships with government, officials, as well as other D.C. connections and to strengthen those relationships over time," she said.

"While the Taste of Hawaii event is the marquee and the highlight of Hawaii on the Hill, there's definitely other opportunities to leverage the resources, make connections, and strengthen the relationships once participating in Hawaii on the Hill."

She explained that the connections made at the event have resulted in expanded distribution on the East Coast for some local companies and even grant funding for Kauaʻi County.

Menor-McNamara added that in a time where there is so much federal uncertainty, it’s important for events like Hawaii on the Hill to bring people together.