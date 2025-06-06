Do you know the difference between an electric line and a telecom line?

The Hawaiian Electric Company says telecommunication lines are often mistaken for power lines, resulting in delays for hazard and service responses.

In a press release, HECO stressed the importance of understanding the difference to ensure that the responsible company can resolve issues quickly.

Hawaiian Electric A diagram showing electrical and telecommunications equipment attached to Hawaiian Electric poles.

Hawaiian Electric poles usually hold several sets of lines located at both the high and low ends.

Thinner wires carry the electric current up high, while thicker lines lower down belong to telephone, cable and internet providers.

Separate telecommunication poles, not owned by HECO, are often shorter and smaller in circumference. The attached lines are thick because they hold many different lines.

However, streetlights may be attached to both sets of poles.

“If you see thick cables drooping close to the ground, those aren’t power lines,” said Jim Kelly, HECO vice president for government and community relations and corporate communications.

“Because we know there is heightened concern about fire hazards we want people to know the difference between our equipment and equipment owned by others.”

Downed HECO power lines can be reported 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:



Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212

Maui County: 1-855-304-8181

Hawaiʻi island: 1-855-304-9191

To report telecommunication lines, call:

