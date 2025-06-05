© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Oʻahu drivers advised to turn lights on through Likelike tunnel

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 5, 2025 at 6:01 PM HST
A view from northbound the Likelike Highway descending the John H. Wilson Tunnel.
Gribblenation
The Likelike Highway northbound side, leaving the John H. Wilson Tunnel.

For the next two weeks, Oʻahu drivers on the Likelike Highway are advised to turn on their lights and proceed through the Wilson Tunnel with caution.

Power and lights to the tunnel have been turned off for emergency repairs that began on June 4. Crews discovered that two overhead transmission circuits in the Koʻolau Mountains were damaged.

Hawaiian Electric Company is de-energizing both circuits to make repairs, and the lights in the tunnel will remain dark for the duration of the work.

For more information, click here.
