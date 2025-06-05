Maui County preschool program gets federal funds in time for next school year

Nearly 200 families with preschool-aged children across Maui County got good news this week.

Maui Economic Opportunity received notice that its Head Start preschool program was approved for federal funding. This comes after uncertainty about whether the program could continue under the threat of federal budget cuts.

About $2.7 million in federal funding was green-lighted, allowing the program to proceed this upcoming school year. That’s supplemented with just over $1 million in Maui County funding.

The Head Start program supports 180 students and their families in nine locations across Maui County.

“It feels like there's a weight lifted off our shoulder for the moment, because we have affordable, accessible child care for those that need it the most,” said Debbie Cabebe, CEO of MEO.

“I think it's a win-win for the families that receive the benefit. I think it's a win for the children, obviously, and then also for the employers that those parents work for. They now have stable child care, so they're able to continue working. We're just trying to get the word out to let people know that we are open for business and we're here to help.”

Head Start has been operating in Maui County through MEO for over 60 years. Head Start is a national program that’s open for keiki ages 3 and 4 at no cost to income-qualified families.

Cabebe said the Haʻikū Elementary and UH Maui College locations both currently have openings. Other classrooms are at Eddie Tam Memorial Complex in Makawao, Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku, Kihei Elementary, Luana Gardens in Kahului, Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary in Lahaina, Wailuku Elementary, and MEO Molokaʻi in Kaunakakai.

You can find more information about MEO's Head Start program here.