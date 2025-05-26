Oʻahu teen recognized for fostering community among those with speech challenges

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Honolulu teen Raphael Stark has been awarded the Mental Health Awareness Scholarship from the National Society of High School Scholars Foundation.

Stark founded a nonprofit organization to share resources and provide support to middle and high school students in Hawaiʻi with speech challenges.

" To be awarded this mental health scholarship just means so much, just showing that you can do so much to help others, and I am only 18, and being able to help so many others is such an honor," Stark told HPR.

Stark’s organization, Caring for Hawaiʻi Teens with Speech Challenges, or CHATS, hosts regular support groups for teens.

Find out more at chatshawaii.org.