Kauaʻi councilmembers propose diverting money from stalled projects

Kauaʻi councilmembers have proposed some budget changes that divert money from projects that have stalled or don't have solid plans going forward.

On Tuesday, one of the biggest cuts the council voted on was a half-million-dollar allocation that would have gone to the Kauaʻi Rodeo arena.

“ I do not see the million dollars being spent this year, and we can use those funds for projects that impact our citizens directly. My proposal is to remove $550,000 from that line," said Council Chair Mel Rapozo.

"That would still leave $450,000 in that line that you guys can use for the planning process, designing process, wherever you guys are at. But you guys are gonna have to come back and show us some movement because we cannot just put money aside until we ready."

The council also axed $500,000 meant for employee productivity incentives because it also lacked a solid plan.

Additionally, members refused to add $100,000 for coconut rhinoceros beetle management because they said there is no surefire way to get rid of the invasive pest.