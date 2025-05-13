Honolulu City Council plans to track projects passed in the budget

The Honolulu City Council will be implementing better tracking methods to determine whether or not projects they pass in the budget are being followed through with.

"Through the proviso language, we found some ways to articulate those priorities and to hold the administration accountable for the progress that they will be making on our various projects. We came up with some alternative ways to track that, and so we're going to keep an eye on it between the time that we approve this budget and the time that we return next year," said Honolulu City Council Budget Chair Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

"We want to make sure that these projects are moving forward, and if they're not, there's going to be some data and some reports to back that up."

The council originally removed positions from the operating budget that have been vacant for three years or more.

In the most recent draft of the budget, some of those positions were restored because some departments said they were critical to delivering services.

The budget also added about $750,000 for positions to advocate for federal grants and funding. The council must adopt the budget by June 15.