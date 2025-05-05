Maui residents invited to weigh in on drinking water supply

Maui residents have a chance to weigh in about the future of their island’s water supply.

Over the next week, six community meetings will be held across Maui in a collaboration between the county’s Department of Water Supply and the national nonprofit US Water Alliance. The meetings will focus on the island’s drinking water supply.

Residents are invited to learn about potential water supply options and share their vision. The free, open-house style events will also feature food, refreshments and family-friendly activities.

Meeting details below:

· Lahaina: Monday, May 5, 5 to 7 p.m., Lahaina Civic Center

· Kīhei: Tuesday, May 6, 5 to 7 p.m., Kenolio Community Center

· Haʻikū: Wednesday, May 7, 5 to 7 p.m., Haiʻkū Park and Community Center

· Keʻanae: Thursday, May 8, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Keʻanae Uka

· Wailuku: Monday, May 12, 5 to 7 p.m., Velma McWayne Santos Community Center

· Kula: Tuesday, May 13, 5 to 7 p.m., Von Tempsky Community Center Complex

To kick off the events, DWS held an online meeting with the US Water Alliance on April 24 to introduce the nonprofit's team, answer questions and share residents' priorities.

To receive a link to the recording, email athompsonspain@uswateralliance.org or Christopher.kim@co.maui.hi.us.

For general information about DWS, visit www.mauicounty.gov/water.