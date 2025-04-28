Restoration continues on mooring quays at Pearl Harbor's Battleship Row

Work to restore and preserve two more of the remaining mooring quays at Pearl Harbor's Battleship Row begins April 28.

The National Park Service started the multi-year effort to preserve the six mooring quays in 2023, and has since restored two quays back to their 1941 appearance.

Restoration of the F6 mooring quay.

The mooring quays are the last structures remaining from the attack on Ford Island's southeast side, or Battleship Row, during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

The quays were constructed to secure the battleships along Battleship Row, and provide additional berthing space for capital ships.

During the attack, the quays served as places of refuge for sailors and soldiers as they escaped burning ships exploding nearby.

The structures have weathered storms for over 80 years, but face corrosion damage and chipped paint. Without restoration methods, the quays could disintegrate completely.

The two quays underway are adjacent to the USS Arizona Memorial and served as anchor points for the ship during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Guests visiting the USS Arizona Memorial will not be impacted during the current restoration phase, and the NPS anticipates the two structures to be completed by 2026.

The full project restoring all six mooring quays is set to be completed by 2028.

