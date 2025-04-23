Maui County releases new economic report with a 'community-led' recovery landscape

A new report details a path forward towards Maui's economic recovery after the 2023 wildfires. The report was developed by more than 100 members of the Maui Economic Recovery Commission.

It's a collaboration between the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.

The report outlines six pathways and 11 priority projects through partnerships with county, state and federal agencies.

Projects range from creating a Lahaina Business Park and tackling workforce and job development, to restoring and managing Lahaina's water and repairing its harbor.

It also prioritizes community healing and strengthening agriculture and food systems as pathways to economic recovery.

“The strategies and priorities identified are helping us move forward with clarity and purpose,” said Mayor Richard Bissen in a press release. “This isn't just about rebuilding infrastructure — it's about restoring the spirit of our people. By listening to our community’s needs, we can recover in a way that brings us closer together and lays a strong foundation for the future.”

Many of the economic report’s projects are also part of the county's Lahaina Long-Term Recovery Plan, which takes a broader look at the post-fire road map.