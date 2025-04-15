Upcountry Maui residents asked to conserve water during shortage

Maui County is asking Upcountry residents and businesses to conserve water due to a Stage 1 water shortage.

The shortage is in effect for Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haiʻkū, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Kokomo, Kaupakalua, Ulumalu, Kēōkea, ʻUlupalakua and Kanaio.

Upcountry has recently experienced rain, but not enough to maintain adequate reservoir levels, the county said. Restrictions apply to all water users, including county parks and facilities.

Irrigation is allowed for no more than two days per week according to this schedule:



Monday and Friday for even-numbered residential addresses.

Tuesday and Saturday for odd-numbered residential addresses.

Wednesday and Sunday for even-numbered commercial facilities and multi-family units.

Monday and Thursday for odd-numbered commercial facilities and multi-family units.

Water customers are asked to repair any leaks, breaks or faulty sprinklers within five days of notice. Existing pools shall not be emptied and refilled with potable water, and filling or refilling ornamental ponds is prohibited.

Water users are also asked to:

