Upcountry Maui residents asked to conserve water during shortage
Maui County is asking Upcountry residents and businesses to conserve water due to a Stage 1 water shortage.
The shortage is in effect for Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haiʻkū, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Kokomo, Kaupakalua, Ulumalu, Kēōkea, ʻUlupalakua and Kanaio.
Upcountry has recently experienced rain, but not enough to maintain adequate reservoir levels, the county said. Restrictions apply to all water users, including county parks and facilities.
Irrigation is allowed for no more than two days per week according to this schedule:
- Monday and Friday for even-numbered residential addresses.
- Tuesday and Saturday for odd-numbered residential addresses.
- Wednesday and Sunday for even-numbered commercial facilities and multi-family units.
- Monday and Thursday for odd-numbered commercial facilities and multi-family units.
Water customers are asked to repair any leaks, breaks or faulty sprinklers within five days of notice. Existing pools shall not be emptied and refilled with potable water, and filling or refilling ornamental ponds is prohibited.
Water users are also asked to:
- Avoid washing vehicles unless using handheld containers, hoses with an automatic shut-off device or at a commercial car wash.
- Avoid watering vegetated areas in a manner that causes excessive runoff onto an adjoining sidewalk, driveway, street or gutter.
- Avoid watering vegetated areas within 48 hours of a measurable rainfall event.
- Limit irrigation of landscaped areas to the hours before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
- (For hotels) Offer guests the option not to have their linens and towels laundered daily.
- (For restaurants) Only serve water upon request.