Council suggests 4% sewer fee boost for Oʻahu instead of 10-year increase plan

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published April 2, 2025 at 10:58 AM HST
Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant
City and County of Honolulu
Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Honolulu City Council is considering a short-term boost in sewer fees instead of a substantial increase.

The Honolulu Department of Environmental Services is proposing to bump up residents' sewer fees by more than 100% over the next decade to pay for wastewater upgrades.

“We understand the financial strain that these rate increases may cause for our residents, but these adjustments are critical for the long-term sustainability of our island’s wastewater system,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said at a press conference in October.

On Tuesday the council suggested a modest 4% that applies only to next year.

Along with potential salary savings from vacant city jobs, Council Chair Tommy Waters said the administration would still be able to fund wastewater projects for a year.

Honolulu Hale on March 5, 2025.
Local News
Council identifies $25M in cuts to vacant positions to help fund sewer projects
Mark Ladao

During that time, he hopes city officials can come up with a more reasonable sewer fee increase.

"I kind of want to put it back on the administration to figure out a way going forward on how to supplement not just the sewer fund, but how to lower people's rate. There's 4% plus the $22 million in vacancy funds equals the 9%, which is what they need for this year. So it buys us time to actually figure out going forward how else to supplement this fund," Waters said.

The average residential sewer fee on Oʻahu is about $100 per month. The administration's original proposal would increase that to $250 in 2034.

A graph that shows the average bill a single-family residence would have over the ten year sewer rate increase.
City and County of Honolulu
A graph that shows the average bill a single-family residence would have over the ten year sewer rate increase.
Local News Honolulu City CouncilCity and County of HonoluluRick BlangiardiWater
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Mark Ladao
